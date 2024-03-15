Former liberation movements converge

Herald Reporter

AHEAD of the country’s 44th Independence celebrations next month, Former Liberation Movements (FLM) will converge in Victoria Falls to exchange notes and guard against infiltration by former colonisers.

Secretary Generals from Frelimo of Mozambique, Chama Cha Mapinduzi of Tanzania, African National Congress of South Africa, the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), Zanu PF, South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) of Namibia and Botswana’s Democratic Party, will attend the indaba that will take place in the resort city starting next week.

Botswana will be attending as an observer.

Zanu PF Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu said the summit is meant to discuss the perils of neo-colonialism and guard against infiltration.

“We want to prepare ourselves for the destructive tendencies or approach by those who claim to be champions of democracy yet they are destabilising the region. Several member states and liberation movements will be going through elections this year among them South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique,” said Dr Mpofu.

The summit, he said, was initiated by the Heads States of nations that fought in the liberation struggle in their respective countries.

Zimbabwe is the current chairperson of the Former Liberation Movements, with South Africa set to takeover at the summit.

Dr Mpofu said Botswana would be attending as an observer as the country had been accepted in principle to be a member.

“We will be looking at several issues especially now that the region is threatened with an agenda which is very retrogressive . . . that of regime change from our detractors.

“We are assuring the region and indeed all the liberation movements that we are together and we will not brook any interference from any of the detractors,” he said.

The emergence of organised popular liberation movements throughout Africa following the end of the Second World War was a crucial factor in achieving independence for many African countries. Zimbabwe gained its independence from Britain on April 18, 1980, and the region played a major role in ensuring majority rule.