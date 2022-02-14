Former Harare Poly lecturer missing

Herald Reporter

FORMER Harare Polytechnic College, lecturer Mr Kudakwashe Gonese is missing.

He was last seen in Cranborne at around 11 am while visiting his friend in the same neighbourhood.

A retired lecturer in the department of Mass Communication, Mr Gonese taught a number of seasoned journalists.

He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black trousers and brown cowboy hat.

He resides at number 70 Seke Road.

He is suffering from dementia, a group of conditions characterised by impairment of at least two brain functions, such as memory loss and judgement.

He is in his 70s.