Former Harare Mayor Gomba faces fresh criminal charges

16 Mar, 2022
Former Harare Mayor Gomba faces fresh criminal charges Hebert Gomba

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

FORMER Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba has appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of registering 22 people with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission using the same residential address in Glen Norah when he contested for Ward 17 during the July 2018 harmonised elections under the MDC-Alliance ticket.

Gomba was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with perjury and violating sections of the Electoral Act.

Through his lawyer Mr Harrison Nkomo, Gomba will mount his application for bail application.

Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti is appearing for the State.

