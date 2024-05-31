Former Harare Council boss Matthew Marara and accomplice acquitted

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manuwere has acquitted former Harare City Council acting director of housing Matthew Marara and Aaron Tayerera on criminal abuse of office charges.

Marara and Tayerera who were being represented by their lawyer Mrs Tsitsi Mazikana of Lunga Mazikana Attorneys had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were being accused of corruptly allocating residential stands to homeseekers.

In his ruling, Mr Manuwere said the State failed to prove that the accused persons abused their offices, adding that their actions were in accordance with a full council resolution.

“They cannot be held criminally liable for an action approved by a full council resolution,” said Mr Manuwere.

It was the State’s case that Marara, in connivance with Tayerera, came up with a fake lay out plan for Stand number 277 in Borrowdale.

They allegedly subdivided it to come up with seven residential stands without the knowledge and approval of the City of Harare.

The court heard that from November to December 2016, Marara and Tayerera allocated the residential stands to homeseekers, again without the knowledge of the local authority or Ministry of Local Governance.

One of the stands was allocated to one Moud Jena.

Investigations revealed that Jena had an offer letter that was generated by Marara and did not pay anything to the local authority.

“Further investigations also revealed that Marara has a son with Jena and that he is the one who funded the construction of the house,” said the State.

The court heard that the other six stands were sold to Maureen Nyemba, Philda Muringani, Thomas Ruziye, Clayton Mushati, Kudzai Chiara and Solomon Muchazondida.

The beneficiaries were not on the city’s housing waiting list and they all did not pay anything.