Former First Lady tours Liberation City

Herald Reporter

Former First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe, has toured the Liberation City housing the Museum of African Liberation in Harare, describing it as significant in honouring the illustrious sons and daughters of the continent for their contribution in the liberation struggle.

Speaking after touring the Liberation City, Dr Mugabe, who was accompanied by family members, said it was an honour for her to tour the place.

Grace Mugabe and her delegation at Liberation City listen to Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi.

“I also think in a way, it gives us the opportunity to unveil the history of this continent ourselves, not from other people who will actually narrate it in a distorted way,” she said.