Former First Lady to handover memorabilia to Liberation City

Institute of African Knowledge chief executive, Ambassador Kwame Muzavazi (centre), takes former First Lady Grace Mugabe (left), Mr Leo Mugabe (right) and former Cabinet Minister Walter Chidhakwa on a tour of the Museum of African Liberation in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Innocent Makawa

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

FORMER First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe yesterday toured the Liberation City housing the Museum of African Liberation in Harare and promised to bring artefacts of her late husband, former President and national hero, Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

Amai Mugabe described the Liberation City as an important place that honours and celebrates the illustrious sons and daughters of the continent.

“I also think in a way, it allows us to unveil the history of this continent ourselves, not to get it from other people who will narrate it in a distorted way,” she said.

“I am sure all these people who are being led by our chairman here at INSTAK (the Institute of African Knowledge), Professor Simbi Mubako, worked diligently to ensure that we put up the proper and right narrative about this continent.”

Amai Mugabe said the future and current generations will have an opportunity to come and understand where the continent came from, where it is now, and its future.

“You know a lot, in terms of our history, has been put out there and as I said distorted, but the children, if we don’t correct the distorted history in this manner, they will not know exactly who they are, their identity and who they represent.”

Amai Mugabe said there is a lot of memorabilia that can be availed to the museum. “You know, when we had the meeting, of course, with the people who are going to be running this place and ensuring that the construction is done in good time, we talked about a number of memorabilia that can be brought here,” she said.

INSTAK chairperson, Prof Mubako, said the visit by the Mugabe family was important as it symbolised the visit of the first President of Zimbabwe, Cde Mugabe.

“As you know, he liberated this country, unfortunately, he passed away before the museum concept was realised. Now that it is ongoing, we can only honour him by inviting his widow and his family here,” he said.

“And they are bringing with them the promise of his artefacts which he used during the liberation struggle, and as you have heard, they have a significant number of them. Such artefacts must be preserved in a museum where the whole world can see them, rather than keeping them confined to a family home.”