Former Chinhoyi CCC Mayor torches storm

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A former Chinhoyi Mayor, Councillor Dyke Makumbi who was axed by Mr Douglas Mwonzora in 2020 has found himself in the middle of a fuel fraud storm.

The CCC candidate for Chinhoyi’s Ward 12 in the upcoming election, has come under fire from residents for requesting inflated kilometres from his residence in Gunhill to council chambers.

He requested fuel to cover a trip of 20 kilometres a day, two times more than the actual distance of 10 kilometres.

The residents have also pointed their guns at other councillors who approved the request in a council meeting held in May.

According to the finance minutes of the said meeting, Makumbi was requesting compensation of 40 litres of fuel per week and use of his own vehicle from September 11, 2018, to November 27, 2020, before his subsequent axing.

The Finance Committee recommended that the council accede to the request to cover 740 kilometres at a cost of US$325 for coverage of 37 council meetings.

He is also expected to receive a compensation of 4 600 litres for the two years he was a mayor.

Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations of Residents Trust (ZNOART) Mashonaland West chairman, Mr Liberty Chitiya bemoaned the alleged fraud as bleeding the council.

“Residents are on their own indeed such brazen thievery. All councillors as the politicians which they are with the power to make or break Residents’ demands for improved service delivery,” he said.

“It’s unbelievable that councillors are agreeing to the thievery distance given by Cllr Makumbi. It is less than five kilometres one way, so to and from will give us a maximum of 10km. Where is the other 10km coming from,” another resident said.

Mr Tendai Chirenje Musonza said: “It can’t be 20 litres, even the 40 litres of fuel per week, requires some justification. How did the council officials arrive at those figures?”

Council spokesperson, Mr Tichaona Mlauzi was yet to respond to questions sent to him.