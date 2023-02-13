Former Cabinet Minister Mushohwe dies

Dr Christopher Mushohwe

The Herald

Columbus Mabika

Former Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Christopher Mushohwe has died.

He was 69.

Dr Mushohwe was the Executive Director of the Presidential and National Scholarships Programme.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Nick Mnangagwa confirmed the development.

“We have lost former Minister of Information Dr Chris Mushohwe. May His Soul Rest in Peace,” he wrote on Twitter.

Further details regarding his death have not been revealed.

