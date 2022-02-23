Former American soldier pleads guilty

23 Feb, 2022 - 15:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Former American soldier pleads guilty

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

A FORMER American soldier, who was arrested last week at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport for possessing an unregistered gun loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition while intending to travel to Victoria Falls has pleaded guilty to charges of boarding an airplane with a firearm without authority as well as to unlawful possession of a firearm.

 

Ronald Leon Johnson (56) admitted to the offence when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.

 

Johnson is waiting to be sentenced.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting