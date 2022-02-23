Former American soldier pleads guilty

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

A FORMER American soldier, who was arrested last week at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport for possessing an unregistered gun loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition while intending to travel to Victoria Falls has pleaded guilty to charges of boarding an airplane with a firearm without authority as well as to unlawful possession of a firearm.

Ronald Leon Johnson (56) admitted to the offence when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.

Johnson is waiting to be sentenced.