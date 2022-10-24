Forever Associates Zimbabwe Trust rescues Karoi triplets

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Forever Associates Zimbabwe Trust (FAZ), a philanthropic organization has come to the aid of a Karoi family that was blessed with triplets over the weekend.

The birth of the triplets came a surprise to the couple which said they had only prepared for the arrival of one baby.

Ms Lucia Kwaramba (38) of Trokiadza Farm near Karoi, who gave birth to the triplets, said she had four other children and had only prepared for the arrival for one baby.

“My husband and I had only prepared for one baby during pregnancy as we had not had a scan. We could not afford the scan. The delivery of three babies was shocker. But we are grateful to the Forever Associates Zimbabwe Trust for their gesture,” said Ms Kwaramba.

She gave birth to three children; two girls and a boy.

They unemployed couple stays at a farm compound where the husband does odd jobs around the community.

FAZ’s Karoi urban chairperson, Mrs Hope Masomere said her organisation assisted with clothes, blankets, nappies, some fruits, and transport for the Kwaramba family.

“We work with vulnerable members of our community and we assist them food, clothes and school fees. We are happy to assist the Kwaramba family,” said Mrs Masomere.