Foreign Minister receives copy of credentials of Algerian Ambassador-Designate

Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, received at the Ministry today HE Abdulhameed Ahmed Khoja, who presented a copy of his credentials as the Ambassador-Designate of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister welcomed the Algerian Ambassador-Designate, expressing his pride and appreciation for the growth and development of the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, wishing the Ambassador success in his diplomatic duties.

For his part, Mr. Khoja expressed his pleasure at presenting a copy of his credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressing his country’s aspiration to develop brotherly relations between the two countries in various fields, wishing Bahrain further development.

Present at the meeting was the Director General of Ministry Affairs, HE Ambassador Talal Abdulsalam Al-Ansari, and the Acting Chief of Protocol, HE Salah Mohamed Shehab.

