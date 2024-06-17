Foreign Affairs Ministry to hold investment conference in Beitbridge

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade will hold a two-day provincial investment conference in Beitbridge next month to unlock investment opportunities in Matabeleland South through engaging the diaspora community.

The event will run between July 4 and 6 under the theme “Matabeleland South Province-Unlocking New Investment Frontiers through Diaspora Community Engagement”.

“In line with the country’s devolution agenda of ensuring that provinces become dynamic economic hubs that attract investments, Matabeleland South Province is scheduled to host a diaspora investment conference in Beitbridge,” said the Ministry in a statement.

“The event will be held in a hybrid format allowing for both physical and virtual participation of the esteemed Zimbabwean diaspora community and stakeholders from various sectors.

“Government Ministries, departments and agencies mandated to enhance diaspora participation in national development will also participate at the conference.”

The Ministry said the conference seeks to unveil investment opportunities that are available in the province.

It also seeks to deepen diaspora engagement and dialogue between the province and investors.

The Indaba will also help Government to address challenges impeding diaspora uptake of opportunities available in Matabeleland South Province.

“We also want to provide a platform for the diaspora to engage the provincial authorities on initiatives that will spur innovation, economic growth and development in Matabeleland South.

The conference presents opportunities for the diaspora community, local foreign investors and the private sector to discuss potential investment opportunities and possible partnerships the province has to offer.