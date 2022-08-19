For the love of the game: Indigenous businessmen who had football at heart

Charles Mabika-Correspondent

THE death last week of Forbes Chitava, who was one of the founding directors of former colourful Premiership football outfit Blackpool, sent me back to the golden era of the 90s when red and black kitted “Ndochi” were formed in a move that revolutionised the local game through the passion and ambition of seven young indigenous entrepreneurs as they pooled their financial resources together to bankroll the club.

Led by Ronnie Chihota, the consortium consisted of six others — Chitava, Joe “Pajero” Musenda, Ginger Chinguwa, Lecture Mpange, Joel Salifu and Ben Mchedzi.

“Ndochi” were striking in their all-black suits matched by red ties when they arrived at a venue before they changed to wear a top-of-the-range strip that epitomised finesse and flair.

And the side itself was a brilliant class act who made history by becoming the first local team to reach the semi-finals of a continental competition — the African Cup of Cup Winners — now known as the Confederation Cup — in 1995. They eventually fell to Algerian giants JS Kabylie (3-2 aggregate).

Some of the prolific stars who adorned that resplendent attire under the tutelage of the legendary duo of Shacky”Mr Goals” Tauro and Joel “Jubilee” Shambo were Collins “Chuchu” Kabote, George ‘’Zambia’’ Mbwando, Masimba Dinyero, Abraham ‘’Bhabhazi’’ Chimukango, Alois “Zola” Bunjira, Ernest “Dhara” Chirambadare, Trouble “Mr T” Selemani, Liberty “Yoyo” Masunda, Never “Maswerasei” Chiku, Misheck “Shava” Mapika and Steven “Pondo” Shamuyarira.

The “Ndochi” flamboyant explosion is one of the commendable financial sponsorships headed by individual businessmen to flourish in our football-crazy nation and I would like to pay tribute to some outstanding past and present administrators who were/are involved the sport purely for the love of the game since Independence:

1. Lovemore Gijima Msindo — A bearded and charismatic guy who always had stories to tell about “the beautiful game” and built his crisp-passing side called Fire Batteries to enhance his battery-manufacturing company, also known by the same name.

“Fire Fire” as we called them, were a well-oiled unit who were a marvel to watch when they orchestrated their attacks from the back to string together some deft one-touch moves that were too mesmerising for their opponents.

They also had some flashy ball players like Lewis “Mangezha” Kutinyu, Mike “Falcao” Maringa and Austin “Masebho” Juwayeyi.

It was sad to see this hugely entertaining outfit fold up because Msindo, who is now running his business empire in Rusape, had no helpers to assist him when things started getting financially unhealthy… a trait that has been the demise behind most indigenous-owned teams.

2. Delma Lupepe — The director of colourful and former Bulawayo giants Amazulu, who, like Fire Batteries, were a side that specialised in one-touch moves.

Lupepe also loved to lend an advisory hand during the side’s training drills and his team’s original mentor was Charles “The Lecturer” Mhlauri who later became Warriors coach in 2006. Three years earlier, he (Mhlauri) had resigned from the club after another three agonising years of being pipped by city rivals Highlanders to the league title on the very last day of the season and it had to take another shrewd coach, Luke “Vahombe” Masomere, to land the eagerly-wanted prize for “Usuthu”.

The team had stalwarts like ‘keeper Muzondiwa “Lazy Mzo” Mugadza, Simba “Sporo” Nyakudziwanza, Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda, Norman “Madzibaba” Komani and Thomas “Dynamite” Banda.

A year after winning the league title, Lupepe found himself at loggerheads with the top-flight’s hierarchy because of one of his religious beliefs (he refused his team to play on a Saturday) and when there was no amicable solution, the business mogul decided to dissolve his flamboyant side.

3. Twine Phiri and Farai Jere — The two names which will be forever synonymous with CAPS United. Jere joined the Green Machine’s financial supply line four years after Phiri had bought the famous side’s franchise from CAPS Holdings Ltd in 2000 and the duo led the club to countless victories in and outside the country.

Phiri later relinquished his shareholding to Jere four years ago and the former was joined by Nhamo Tutisani as they grapple with the tough economic climate to keep the Makepekepe ship afloat.

4. Innocent Benza — Perhaps the most passionate and successful of all the local entrepreneurs since 1980 who have made this game their “breath, drink and sleep” subject with his three teams – Premiership side Herentals FC (“The Students”), Northern Region Division pacesetters Herentals Under-20 (“The Young Students”) and Zimbabwe Women’s Soccer League log leaders Herentals Queens (“The Student Queens”).

Nicknamed “IB9”, Benza still enjoys taking an active part on the pitch with his younger protégés who include his son, Tino and has definitely made history by being the first individual to bankroll three teams on the local competitive stage.

His flagship squad, “The Students”, who also have skillful artists like Wilmore “Chopper” Chimbetu, Blessing “Mbada” Majarira and his brother Brighton, have made their brightest start ever in the top flight where they are currently fifth on the standings and are fighting for a Top 4 finish.

5. Joe Sengeredo — A quick-witted character, his hunger for success always drove his desire for his team, Shooting Stars aka “The Wild Boys” because their adventurous brand of play and style that saw each member move up field to attack and try to score!

Sengeredo worked himself to a standstill in the quest to achieve bigger goals for his side but unfortunately, like Msindo, he didn’t have any assistance when the going got tough and his side eventually folded.

Sengeredo had lured some Dynamos’ players to his club which was coached by the eccentric Gishon “Gizha” Ntini (late) who guided the side to many enthralling victories. Some of those players were skipper Guthrie “Tollgate” Zhokinyi, Trymore “Rasta” Mtisi, Clive “Chipolopolo” Mwale and Leo “Zvakanaka Zvakadaro” Kurauzvione.

We salute all these passionate administrators/financiers who loved the game to the hilt as they spent/spent their hard-earned cash to uplift the standards f our beloved game.

Next week I will salute more indigenous administrators/financiers who have worked unselfishly to beautify our local game since 1980.