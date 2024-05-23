‘For my last trick!’ Eminem hints he will drop new music in May

Rapper Eminem has dropped a huge hint he will release new music on May 31, after he took to Instagram to share a video of a text message conversation featuring the date.

The 51-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share a video of a text message conversation, which is dated Friday May 31, 12am.

The message is addressed to “all contacts”, and it reads: “…and for my last trick!”

Fans have speculated this means Eminem will drop new music on May 31, with many believing a new single could be released before the month is out.

It’s also thought Eminem’s “last trick” message is a yet another nod to the upcoming album being the last for his alter-ego Slim Shady.

Last month, the rap icon revealed his forthcoming record is titled ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)’, and will drop in the summer.

Eminem shared the news as he appeared at the 2024 NFL Draft in his home city of Detroit, Michigan, on April 25.

Shady appeared with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as they kicked off the Annual Player Selection Meeting.

A trailer circulated of a fake reporter announcing the death of Eminem’s alter ego Slim Shady.

They said: “Through his complex and often-criticised, tongue-twisting rhymes, the blonde anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies.”

His rapper, 50 Cent, said: “He’s not a friend, he’s a psychopath.”

The reporter continued: “The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise. Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady.”

Eminem – whose last album was 2020’s ‘Music to Be Murdered By’ – shared the clip on Instagram along with the album’s title and summer 2024 release window.

In March, Dr. Dre confirmed he has songs on Eminem’s upcoming album.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, ‘, he said: “Let me explain something to you right now.

“Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year and I actually talked to him and he said it was OK for me to make that announcement right here on this show.

“I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire. I’m actually going to hear the entire album for the first time tomorrow.

“He holds his music close to his chest, so I haven’t heard everything. I haven’t even heard everything complete that I’ve done, but I’m gonna hear it, and he’s putting out an album this year.”

Bang Showbiz