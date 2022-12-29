Footballer to be buried this afternoon

Sports Reporter

BORROW Jets defender Mbalenhle “Hello Kitty” Mabhena will be laid to rest this afternoon at New Luveve cemetery in Bulawayo.

The 17-year-old succumbed to food poisoning during the festive period.

Borrow club chairperson and founder Thembelani Dliwayo said the club said they have retired jersey number three that she wore at the club that she joined in March this year.

“We have retired the number 3 jersey that she wore across all our football kits. We are devastated. She joined us in March this year and played as a left-back.

”She played in the 2022 Keyona TV Under-17 girls final for our club vs FMSA Academy ladies U-17 at White City Stadium in mid-2022, which we lost in a penalty shootout.

“She was also part of a highly commended line-up during the mid-season league break which won 3-1 versus Bulawayo Division one team Loxion Vipers.

“It was a line-up that represented the future look of Borrow St Jets ladies Fc and featured five juniors among the seniors. She played the full match in a 5-man defence, we trailed early but clawed our way back and won the match with rave reviews from the women’s football family in Bulawayo. It was then the technical team decided to name her in the 2023 squad,” said Dliwayo.

The young defender had just completed her Ordinary Level studies at Mcumbathi High School in Nkulumane.

The Zimbabwe Women’s Football League board has since expressed their heartfelt condolences to one of the league’s brightest prospects.