Footballer laid to rest

Sports Reporter

BORROW Jets defender Mbalenhle “Hello Kitty” Mabhena was laid to rest this afternoon at New Luveve Cemetery in Bulawayo.

The 17-year-old succumbed to food poisoning during the festive period.

Bulawayo football fraternity and various women’s football clubs and players as well as Mighty Warriors coach Sithetheliwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda bade farewell to the youthful defender.

Borrow club chairperson and founder Thembelani Dliwayo said the club have retired jersey number three that she wore at the club that she joined in March this year.

“We have retired the number 3 jersey that she wore across all our football kits. We are devastated. She joined us in March this year and played as a left-back.

She played in the 2022 Keyona TV Under-17 girls final for our club vs FMSA Academy ladies Under-17 at White City Stadium in mid-2022, which we lost in a penalty shootout.

“She was also part of a highly commended line-up during the mid-season league break which won 3-1 versus Bulawayo Division one team Loxion Vipers.

“It was a line-up that represented the future look of Borrow St Jets ladies Fc and featured five juniors among the seniors. She played the full match in a 5-man defence, we trailed early but clawed our way back and won the match with rave reviews from the women’s football family in Bulawayo. It was then the technical team decided to name her in the 2023 squad,” said Dliwayo.

The young defender had just completed her Ordinary Level studies at Mcumbathi High School in Nkulumane.

The Zimbabwe Women’s Football League board has since expressed their heartfelt condolences to one of the league’s prospects.