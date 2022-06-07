Footballer Barnabas Mushunje dies in accident

The Herald
Sports Reporter
Simba Bhora midfielder Barnabas Mushunje has died.
He was 24.
The former Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum midfielder was involved in an accident around Chabwino area along the Harare-Shamva road when the vehicle, a Honda Fit, he was travelling in collided with a tractor.
He was travelling back to Shamva, where Simba Bhora are based, from a funeral in Mutare.
The accident happened at around 3pm yesterday and Mushunje died at around 8pm at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was being treated.