Football legends inspire Churchill students

Football legends Sunday Chidzambwa and Brenna Msiska during a football orientation programme at Churchill High School.

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

ASPIRING student footballers at Churchill High School were treated to some important football nuggets by football legends Sunday Chidzambwa, Moses Chunga and Brenna Msiska during a football orientation programme.

The former footballers-turned-coaches preached the importance of discipline. The budding footballers were given words of wisdom, discipline and hope in their quest for stardom.

The sessions were laced with wit and fun.

But the important message was delivered.

Former Warriors coach Chidzambwa told the students, “Football is a simple game but it is difficult to play simple.”

Msiska emphasised on the discipline of a sportsman. Chunga is working with Churchill High School in identifying and nurturing football talent.