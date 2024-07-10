Food Standards Advisory Board installed

Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora (centre) addresses new members of the Food Standard Advisory Board during the announcement in Harare today. Picture Memory Mangombe

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Health Reporter

The Minister of Health and Child Care has inaugurated the seventh Food Standards Advisory Board (FSAB) that is expected to oversee the enforcement of standards on all food products being produced and distributed in the country.

The 16-member board, which commenced work in March this year, will be in office until March 2027 in accordance with Section 18 of the Food and Food Standards Act, Chapter 15:04.

Chaired by Mr Panganayi Hare from the Law Society of Zimbabwe, the board members were drawn from various organisations and constituencies that have a stake in food safety control.

Speaking during the installation of the board, Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Douglas Mombeshora said the board is expected to certify food products for purposes of local sale, export and import, among other things.

“Under Section 18, subsection 5 of the Act, the broad function of the FSAB is to advise the Minister of Health on all matters relating to food and food standards, specifically to consider applications for use or introduction of new food products, ingredients or food articles on the market,” said Dr Mombeshora.

The board is also expected to formulate food safety and quality policy, amend and revise food laws and regulations, carry out risk analysis for food contaminants, and assist in the education of consumers on such issues.