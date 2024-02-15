Food distribution to needy areas paced up

Zanu PF chief whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi said that the Zanu PF caucus meeting was meant to discuss issues affecting MPs in their areas, the major one being food security and the current evictions being conducted across the country which is affecting a number of people.

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

Distribution of maize to some vulnerable families across the country is being speeded up by Government to ensure food security at household level is achieved, with adequate stocks on hand to make these household supplies.

Those who did not get enough grain in the previous farming season will be the first to be allocated.

The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare is listing those who are exposed to hunger.

Speaking soon after the Zanu PF caucus meeting yesterday, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka confirmed that there is sufficient grain within the GMB to guarantee the social welfare requirement until the next harvest.

“It was a rare opportunity for the ministry to interact with the caucus and the discussion focused on four issues: agricultural transformation, increase production and productivity, social welfare distribution and the needs of rural population and Government’ s pledge and commitment to guarantee food security for everyone.

“We have sufficient grain within the GMB to guarantee the social welfare requirement of this nation until the next harvest.

“The third issue was the current illegal relocations that are being conducted by the ZRP where we share experiences and notes regarding what is happening in the various parts of the country and MPs have their own views on how things could have happened,” said Minister Masuka.

The Government is committed to ensure food security at household is achieved.

“We focused on food security and how we are going to be achieving food security for the nation from now into the future. It was a very candid exchange of views to sharpen the ministry’s strategies in order to enable us to save the nation better,” he emphasised.

Zanu PF chief whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi said that the Zanu PF caucus meeting was meant to discuss issues affecting MPs in their areas, the major one being food security and the current evictions being conducted across the country which is affecting a number of people.

Minister Masuka was invited to brief and explain to the caucus meeting to clear the air on illegal settlers who are being evicted.

“Members of Parliament wanted to know how it is carried out and also recommending to the minister how it can be done in a better way.

“The minister gave us an explanation on the issue of food security where he assured the people of Zimbabwe that the maize is there, millers have got enough maize, private players also have maize they sponsored from production. We have over 2 million worth of grain available,” said Cde Togarepi.

The Minister, Cde Togarepi said assured Members of Parliament not to panic saying there is enough grain to feed the nation.

He said they were informed that the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare was busy enumerating those who are exposed to hunger and very soon maize will be distributed throughout the country to the members of the public,” he said.

The Members of Parliament raised concern at the slow pace on the collection of the data by the team from the Ministry Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare so that the distribution of food can start sooner.

Cde Togarepi said the Minister revealed that some places had already started receiving maize.

“Obviously they distribute food on a statistics basis on how many people are affected. Once the information is collected the distribution will start,” he said.

Those who did not have enough grain in the previous season will be the first to be allocated especially those in drought prone areas.