Food aid distribution starts in Mashonaland West

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

In response to the El-Nino induced drought that saw some families getting poor harvests this season, Government has started the distribution of grain to those in need of food aid in Mashonaland West Province.

The province was allocated ZiG2.4 million for the transportation of the grain across all the province’s seven districts.

Informing the Provincial Development Committee (PDC) meeting in Chinhoyi today, provincial social development officer, Mrs Agnes Mutowo said the process commenced well today in Zvimba and Mhondoro-Ngezi Districts.

The two have been allocated 190 metric tonnes of grain.

People in the other five districts will also start receiving the grain this week.

Mrs Mutowo said logistics are being put in place to transport grain to Kariba Rural District where most transporters are not eager to go to due to the bad state of the road.

The army and the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) have since been approached to save the situation.

Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Marian Chombo said the Government will avail food aid to every deserving person regardless of their political affiliation.