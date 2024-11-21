Food a celebration of culture, heritage, partnership: First Lady

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and Italian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Umberto Malnati greet delegates during the 9th edition of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World at Peech Hotel in Harare on Monday night. - Pictures: John Manzongo

Tendai Rupapa

Senior Reporter

FOOD is more than sustenance, it is a celebration of culture, heritage and the ties that bind nations as a global community, Tourism and Hospitality Patron, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has said.

She made the remarks as Guest of Honour at the IX week of Italian Cuisine in the World, which was held under the theme: “The Mediterranean Diet and Culinary Roots – health and tradition” in Harare.

Amai Mnangagwa was invited in recognition of her role in promoting gastronomy tourism through her traditional meal cookout competitions which have captured the imagination of the world.

The mother of the nation’s influence in gastronomy resulted in the country being honoured to host the first United Nations Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Africa in July.

A trained player in the hospitality industry, Dr Mnangagwa was recently invited to the Dominican Republic as a special guest by UN Tourism in appreciation of her contribution to the tourism sector and a school for culinary arts is being constructed in Victoria Falls in her honour.

Dr Mnangagwa said the IX Week of Italian Cuisine boded well for partnerships and cultural exchange that helped bring nations together.

“It is with great pleasure that I join you this evening to celebrate the 9th Week of Italian Cuisine in the World 2024. Allow me to begin by extending my heartfelt gratitude to Ambassador Malnati and Madam and your team at the Embassy of Italy for organising this event and inviting me to partake in this wonderful culinary journey.

“Food is more than sustenance; it is a celebration of culture, heritage, and the ties that bind us as a global community. This is why we say in Zimbabwe, ukama igasva huno zadziswa nekudya, which means a relationship is solidified by sharing food together.

“Tonight’s event showcases not only the richness of Italian cuisine, but also the spirit of partnership and cultural exchange that brings our nations closer together. This, Your Excellency and distinguished guests resonates profoundly with the theme of the week – ‘The Mediterranean Diet and Culinary Roots-Health and Tradition.’ To anyone who has had the pleasure of tasting its rich and complex flavours, it is no surprise that Unesco recognised the Mediterranean diet as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, having a positive impact on health and well-being,” she said.

Workshops held during the week featuring renowned Italian chefs, sommeliers, and hospitality experts, Dr Mnangagwa said, were a testament to the value of knowledge-sharing and skill-building across borders.

These interactions, she said, have undoubtedly enriched Zimbabwe’s culinary community and fostered new friendships and collaborations.

“We look forward to more collaborations and partnerships among our hospitality experts. Your Excellency and Distinguished Guests, my Office has been running gastronomy programmes since 2019.

“Through Gastronomy Tourism, the country has witnessed significant socio-economic gains from previously marginalised communities such as women, youth and people with disabilities.

“Recently in July 2024, the first United Nations Tourism Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Africa was held under my patronage as the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“To solidify collaboration, Zimbabwe and United Nations Tourism signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of the Africa International Tourism Academy for Culinary Arts in collaboration with United Nations Tourism.

“The Tourism Academy will be established in Victoria Falls Resort Town and will be the first of its kind in Zimbabwe and the African region at large. It is my hope that Italian Chefs will partner with this Culinary Academy by sharing their skills with our budding Chefs,” she said.

The First Lady said Italian cuisine, with its emphasis on fresh ingredients, creativity, and tradition, resonated with the Zimbabwean ethos of celebrating the bounty of the land and the warmth of the country’s hospitality.

“As we savour the exquisite dishes tonight, let us also celebrate the bonds of friendship between Zimbabwe and Italy, a relationship rooted in mutual respect and a shared commitment to progress and innovation.

“As the patron for tourism and hospitality in Zimbabwe, I wish to commend the Embassy of Italy for using this platform not only to promote culinary excellence, but also to encourage dialogue and cooperation in the hospitality industry.

“These initiatives align with our efforts in Zimbabwe to nurture talent and create opportunities for our people. As we enjoy this evening’s festivities, may we be reminded of the power of culture to inspire and connect.

“Let us continue to build bridges through such meaningful exchanges, strengthening the partnership between our nations. Thank you once again, Your Excellency, for this gracious invitation. I wish everyone a delightful evening filled with camaraderie and culinary delight,” she said.

Speaking at the same event, the Italian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Umberto Malnati described the IX Week of Italian Cuisine in the world as a celebration of the rich culinary traditions of Italy, their history, values and passion.

“Italian cuisine, with its vast regional diversity, offers multiple options for any taste and it is nowadays (may be the most) popular all over the word. Tonight, we promote ‘The Mediterranean diet and culinary roots, recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, with its great focus on sustainability and health,” he said.

Besides savouring exquisite dishes, the ambassador said, the event for Italian cuisine was also an opportunity to share knowledge and skills.