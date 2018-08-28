Folly of the ‘Jecha Muhupfu’ politics

Nick Mangwana View from the Diaspora

THE word “sabotage” means to deliberately destroy or disrupt something and hinder its normal operation.

The origins of the word is contested but the most accepted foundation is that, French industrial workers used to wear wooden shoes to work called “sabots” or clogs. It is said that during the Industrial Revolution they used to throw their sabots into the machinery to stop it functioning as a form of industrial action. The act of throwing sabots into a functioning machine to stop it from producing what’s good of everyone became known as “sabotage”.

In most jurisdictions this malicious damage to machinery or process is now illegal and considered a criminal act. In Zimbabwe it has now entered the political realm in a very ugly way. We have had was deliberate tampering with the economy via fake news and the defacing of brand Zimbabwe in order to hinder the economy from performing to its optimum. This is being done with reckless abandon without caring who gets hurt. Every casualty is being seen as acceptable collateral damage.

It is not.

Nobody should get to State House on the back of the suffering masses. Nobody should get up their political ladders using dead bodies as rungs.

It’s morally wrong and politically warped.

We have had the misfortune of hearing Nelson Chamisa using two ominous metaphors to describe his economic sabotage designs.

He said that he was going to shovel piles of sand into the maize-meal to ensure that nobody will ever enjoy a decent meal in Zimbabwe unless he says so.

As if that is not enough he went further to say that he would make sure meat was not going to be prepared as he would either run away with the knife, or throw sand at the partially skinned carcass to make the meat uneatable. Basically, all we are saying is that someone was bragging about his capacity to damage the country and make people suffer unless the winner of the elections were to take him on board.

This, coming after an open and transparently fought election, is quite unfortunate.

The elections, which were a great sign of the consolidation of our democracy, have become a source of tension and apprehension to those that feel that any election or constitutional process should have had one outcome, which is only their victory.

It doesn’t work like that. And all those party cadres used as cannon fodder for such a selfish position should know that being a vanguard of one’s political organisation does not mean being a hooligan.

The nation should reject this ludicrous disposition.

It is great that there is a good democratic consciousness in the national psyche. Let’s use it to strengthen our institutions so they benefit the country. Let us look at how the strength of the institution called the Judiciary withstood all sorts of subterfuge, blackmail and other objectionable political practices to be where it is now.

It is time we put our country first ahead of personalised interests in power. We have gone through competitive grappling for power.

It’s over now.

Let’s all put our shoulders to the wheel and build our country. Zimbabwe cannot and should not be an arena for perpetual conflict.

It is foreign to Zimbabwe to have people in the mould of Jonas Savimbi and Afonso Dhlakama or at the very least Raila Odinga whose political relevance is generating political tensions and conflicts.

All moral justifications for trying to put Zimbabwe in a crisis mode evaporated after the decision to stream the election petition live was made.

It is good that a lot realised that we were dealing with political comedy and deceit. But the self-preservation of a political career by any means necessary is what is upgrading some people from the normal opposition politicians to rebels like Savimbi.

When people realise what has now emerged in our polity they reflect that a lot now like Tsvangirai was more than a decent chap.

This writer never thought he would ever say this in his life but here it is; Morgan Tsvangirai is the undisputed godfather of opposition politics in Zimbabwe, he cannot be compared to the selfish, individualistic and conflictive demagogue we now have as the face of the opposition.

We have someone who doesn’t know or chooses to ignore that there is actually a difference between pursuing national interests and a quest for political power, where national interests is just a ready- made excuse to abuse the people’s goodwill by pursuing power at any cost and by any means necessary.

People who send others to burn buildings and motor vehicles as well as make Zimbabwe ungovernable struggle to earn the respect of decent fellows.

The cost to human life was too steep a price to pay, the cost to brand Zimbabwe too dear for all of us.

But that did not matter and does not matter to some as long as their politics benefit.

Some have already shown that they are not hesitant to venture in violent political conflict if it serves their personal interests.

For there to be a superlative, there must be a comparative. Let’s see what’s on the other side.

President Mnangagwa’s actions since assuming the Presidency have endeavoured to provide stable patterns of expectations in a predictable way so as to help ease the decision-making processes of the stakeholders.

On the other hand, some have made an effort to ensure that the environment remains poisoned and tension-filled and highly destabilised.

Real leaders are known for uniting the people. Anybody who makes an effort to divide the people and cause political tension is not a real leader but just an agitator.

Any country has sectional interests.

If anyone wants a textbook example of how to bring sectional interests together, they should get acquainted with how Zanu-PF campaigned in the last harmonised elections.

All sorts of communities from businesses, churches, students to minority groups. Everyone of these was asked to buy into the cause and they did, resulting in President Mnangagwa getting the highest number of votes ever obtained in Zimbabwe in any election.

Artificial sectional splits have been removed as Zimbabwe takes its stability to a different level and not the manipulation of people’s emotions to seize power.

The Zimbabwean Savimbi would like to retain relevance by adopting acrimonious politics whilst Zimbabweans at large want our country transformed into a nation of grand opportunities.

It is that aspiration that will benefit from the actions of those who fairly lose power and do so gracefully.

This does not only strengthen our democracy but is a sure way of bridging the gap that is normally created by political contestations.

We should not have an opposition whose preoccupation is undermining the people’s faith in national institutions.

When political parties find themselves competing with the civil society for relevance, they end up turning to militancy to be different and those who mistake militancy for vibrancy end up opting for terrorism.

If one of the main opposition leaders does not tone down his militant rhetoric some are going to end up thinking insurgency is a viable option. It should never be.

This is Zimbabwe, we revel in our stability. Those who lost should focus on helping rebuild the country and we face each other in 2023.

Zanu-PF won massively in the rural areas because of the strong links it has with the communities in those areas and lost in urban areas because of its weakness on social media.

The opposition needs political programmes but those programmes should be about bringing the incumbent Government to account and not throwing sabots in the machine that’s producing the next meal for the Zimbabwean people.

Zimbabwe needs a vibrant opposition party. President Mnangagwa has done his best to ensure the whole national culture understands that principle.

But, for all his efforts, the opposition has been in a state of confusion, fusion and fission. It’s not his job to organise his rivals. One hopes that in its state of disarray, the opposition can put Zimbabwe first.