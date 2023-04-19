Fokorani hails Mudzinganyama

Sports Reporter

VETERAN distance runner Mike Fokorani has commended 2023 TotalSports Two Oceans Marathon winner Givemore Mudzinganyama for raising the country’s flag high.

The Zimbabwean runner, who is based in South Africa was the first to cross the finish line in a time of 3hours 9minutes 56seconds, to join other local athletes such as Marko Mambo, Fokorani, Stephen Muzhingi and Moses Njodzi, who won have won the race before.

Fokorani won the 56km ultra-marathon in 2016 and is proud seeing another Zimbabwean doing well in the race.

“Of course I know that guy although he is full-time based in South Africa. He is strong and he deserved to win the Two Oceans.

“Last year I ran with him the Seshego Marathon, an ultra-race, he was first and I was second.

“As Zimbabweans we are so proud. Since 2016, six years ago, no Zimbabwean had won the Two Oceans, so we say congratulations to Mudzinganyama for winning Two Oceans,” said Fokorani.