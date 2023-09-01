‘Focus now on meeting people’s aspirations’

The President is congratulated by Cdes Paul Mangwana, Engelbert Rugeje and Lovemore Matuke from Masvingo at State House yesterday following his victory in the 2023 elections recently. - Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has said his administration will shift focus to implementing cross-cutting developmental projects to meet people’s aspirations as the Second Republic continues steering Zimbabwe on an exponential growth trajectory.

The President said this yesterday while hosting the Zanu PF leadership from Masvingo Province which had come to congratulate him following his re-election as the country’s leader last week.

Focus will now shift to effective governance of the country after the successful harmonised polls last week which saw Zanu PF winning a fresh mandate.

Addressing the Masvingo provincial leadership, the President said people-centred projects would be prioritised and implemented timeously, in fulfilment of his mandate to lead the country.

President Mnangagwa thanked the electorate for conducting itself peacefully throughout the electoral period, and for shaming the country’s detractors who had hoped for anarchy and despondency to ensue.

He reiterated the need for Zimbabweans to continue safeguarding the country’s peace and harmony, as that was the foundation upon which the country would continue to develop.

“What then remains for us is to implement the programmes that we have agreed to, to develop our country, to develop our region, leaving no one and no place behind.

“Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, igotongwa nevene vayo, igonamatirwa nevene vayo,” he said.

“Today (yesterday), I was in Manicaland in Buhera and they expressed their gratitude and I in turn thanked them, we carried out our elections peacefully throughout the country.

“There were people who were hoping that there is violence and anarchy in our country, and we shamed them by conducting ourselves peacefully, there is peace before, during and after. So, I thank you and may we continue safeguarding our peace so that our country continues to prosper.”

While expressing gratitude to Masvingo Province for its unwavering support, the President said it was important that unity continues to reign supreme among the general citizenry.

“You are the first province that has come to express gratitude for the work that was carried out by Zanu PF as well as the work done by the Province in rallying behind the party to retain the majority in Parliament and also voting for the Zanu PF President so that he continues leading the country forward, I am very grateful.

“Thank you for coming and continue keeping a united front. Its critically important,” he said.

Zanu PF’s chairman for Masvingo Province, Cde Rabson Mavhenyengwa, said they were appreciative of the development that the Second Republic continued to spearhead in the province.

“We are here to congratulate you our President for your resounding victory in the elections. We are very happy as Masvingo Province and we say congratulations to you, continue to lead us on an upward trajectory.

“We came today as a few provincial leaders to tell you that we are proud and we are grateful for all the developmental projects and work that you have carried out and spearheaded in our Province including roads, boreholes, schools and clinics just to name a few.

“So as Masvingo we will continue to rally behind you until our national vision of an upper middle income economy by 2030 is achieved.

“As Masvingo we say congratulations to you our President,” he said.

Gutu legislator and Zanu PF chief whip, Cde Pupurai Togarepi said the party had performed well in the province, even at the local authority level, where opposition leader Nelson Chamisa hails from.