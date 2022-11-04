FMD reports: Zim on high alert

Sharon Shayanewako

THE Government has scaled up surveillance along the country’s borders to curb the spread of European type of foot and mouth disease (FMD) recently reported in Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique.

The European type of FMD is a type of virus, which causes a severe clinical disease, and affects small and large stock. In Southern Africa, the disease is mild in small livestock like goats and sheep, but is severe in cattle.

Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) chief director, Dr Josphat Nyika said reports on the European type of FMD had necessitated the upscaling of surveillance measures along the country’s borders adding that this would also help disrupt illegal movement of cattle and trade.

Dr Nyika also highlighted that they had adequate stocks of the FMD vaccine and were ready to respond to any outbreaks in the country.

“Because of this disease, trade is disrupted. We are not importing livestock from South Africa as part of our precautionary measures to contain FMD. We are closely monitoring the situation to prevent the entry of the European type in the country. We have adequate vaccine in stock. Illegal animal movements are the single most important driver of transmission of animal diseases from one area to the next, with the most dreaded being FMD and January Disease,” explained Dr Nyika.

FMD has a negative impact on the economy, as it affects exports of beef and other related products. Countries experiencing FMD therefore suffer from trade embargoes limiting exports of even non-livestock products from affected areas.

In March, the DVS put down 12 head of cattle at Arda Sanyati after the animals were illegally moved from a Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) red zone area.

The destruction was meant to curb the spread of the FMD and the department is authorised to kill, bury or burn livestock, which is moved without a permit.

The DVS maintains a high alert system of surveillance on an ongoing basis and runs regular preventive vaccination programmes to prevent spread of the disease.

According to the DVS, farmers who move tick-infested cattle are also liable for prosecution. They must dip their cattle prior to movement to avoid conflicting with the law.

The DVS is working with the police at roadblocks throughout the country to ensure that all cattle moving to farms and markets have necessary veterinary permits, and are tick-free, as required by the law.

FMD is a viral disease that affects cloven hoofed animals such as cattle, goats, sheep, pigs and antelopes. The disease is transmitted to susceptible animals from wild buffaloes, which are the reservoir of the virus in Southern Africa.

The disease is characterised by blisters and vesicles in the mouth and inter-digital space. These will in turn rapture to from wounds in the mouth and feet respectively, hence the name ‘Foot and Mouth Disease.’

The presence of sores in the mouth and feet will cause the affected animals to salivate and limp. The animals become dull and stop eating and will have high fever, and calves may die from cardiac complications.