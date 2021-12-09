FluidRock Governance Academy and Candor Governance first to offer new ISO 37000 governance training globally

The Herald
Following the launch of the new International Standard, ISO 37000, FluidRock Governance Academy (www.FluidRock.co.za) and Candor Governance have announced the availability of their virtual course entitled ISO 37000 Governance of Organizations Course, Foundations Level. FluidRock Governance Academy and Candor Governance have partnered to deliver the training globally.
The international standard, ISO 37000, provides guidance for the governance of organisations, and a common language for all sizes and types of organisation across jurisdictions. It brings good governance to organisations from multinationals and large, unlisted companies, to charities, non-profit networks, corporate centres and SMEs.
Ronelle Kleyn, CEO of FluidRock Governance Academy commented, “It is the first time there has been an international language for governance, regardless of jurisdictional legislation. The rules of the game have to be global, and ISO 37000 takes stakeholder management to a new level. We strive to be a human company, to live in a society of well governed and ethical corporate citizens and I am very proud that as a female-led business that empowers Black women through ownership, we are leading the delivery of this important new standard.”
Mervyn King, patron of the Good Governance Academy, stated: “Good governance of organisations lays the foundation for the fulfilment of the purpose of the organisation in an ethical, effective and responsible manner in line with stakeholder expectations. The Good Governance Academy has endorsed and recommends this training to all who are involved in, interested in, or impacted by, the good governance of organisations.”
The internationally accredited course, presented by Candor Governance advisor and the standard’s co-editor Carolynn Chalmers, is delivered via the FluidRock Governance Academy. It includes 12 months’ access to the digital course, an internationally accredited examination, certificate and digital badge.
The ISO 37000 Governance of Organizations Course provides an excellent foundational understanding of ISO 37000 and is endorsed by the Good Governance Academy. The cost of the course is USD $650 / EUR €565 / GBP £485.
About FluidRock:
The FluidRock Governance Group is a leading independent corporate governance firm based in South Africa with an international reach. It is powered by some of the most well-known and experienced professionals in the industry. The firm provides a holistic suite of services that are flexible and client-centric, to ensure the relevant needs of every organisation and its governing body, executives and stakeholders, are met. Each division is headed up by an industry expert with many years’ experience supported by a team of passionate and energetic individuals. The five FluidRock divisions are: FluidRock Academy, FluidRock Statutory, FluidRock Compliance and Ethics, FluidRock Advisory and FluidRock Co Sec.
FluidRock is proud to be a BEE Level 2 Contributor (51% Black Female Owned).
About Candor Governance:
Candor Governance specialises in the governance of organisations, aligning with best practice and delivering practical solutions through Education, Evaluation and Implementation. Governance areas include core governance activities: organizational purpose, value generation, strategy, oversight, and accountability; enabling activities such as information, technology and risk governance; as well as establishing the conditions for good governance: leadership, delegation and sustainable development.