FluidRock Governance Academy and Candor Governance first to offer new ISO 37000 governance training globally

Following the launch of the new International Standard, ISO 37000, FluidRock Governance Academy (www.FluidRock.co.za) and Candor Governance have announced the availability of their virtual course entitled ISO 37000 Governance of Organizations Course, Foundations Level. FluidRock Governance Academy and Candor Governance have partnered to deliver the training globally.

The international standard, ISO 37000, provides guidance for the governance of organisations, and a common language for all sizes and types of organisation across jurisdictions. It brings good governance to organisations from multinationals and large, unlisted companies, to charities, non-profit networks, corporate centres and SMEs.

Ronelle Kleyn, CEO of FluidRock Governance Academy commented, “It is the first time there has been an international language for governance, regardless of jurisdictional legislation. The rules of the game have to be global, and ISO 37000 takes stakeholder management to a new level. We strive to be a human company, to live in a society of well governed and ethical corporate citizens and I am very proud that as a female-led business that empowers Black women through ownership, we are leading the delivery of this important new standard.”

Mervyn King, patron of the Good Governance Academy, stated: “Good governance of organisations lays the foundation for the fulfilment of the purpose of the organisation in an ethical, effective and responsible manner in line with stakeholder expectations. The Good Governance Academy has endorsed and recommends this training to all who are involved in, interested in, or impacted by, the good governance of organisations.”

The internationally accredited course, presented by Candor Governance advisor and the standard’s co-editor Carolynn Chalmers, is delivered via the FluidRock Governance Academy. It includes 12 months’ access to the digital course, an internationally accredited examination, certificate and digital badge.

The ISO 37000 Governance of Organizations Course provides an excellent foundational understanding of ISO 37000 and is endorsed by the Good Governance Academy. The cost of the course is USD $650 / EUR €565 / GBP £485.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of FluidRock Governance Group.

Notes to editors:

For further information please contact Shelley Stuart at [email protected] or phone +447802 753653.