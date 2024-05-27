Flu bug surge explained

Health Reporter

The surge in flu-like illnesses reported across Zimbabwe is a result of the common cold associated with the winter season rather than a new or exotic bug, investigations have determined, although people have been advised to take routine precautions and live a healthy lifestyle.

Last week, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said routine disease surveillance had shown an increase in flu-like illnesses since the beginning of the year, but after investigating the ministry is confident that the illness is just the common cold virus.

Secretary for Health and Child Care Dr Aspect Maunganidze, however, reassured the nation that the country had not reported any cases of Covid-19 or new viruses, and gave advice on how to minimise infection.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care would want to reassure the public that the flu-like illnesses seen in the country are due to the common cold. The winter season is associated with increased incidence of common colds and that is what has been seen so far. The cases are neither due to Covid-19 nor other new viruses,” he said.

Influenza is an acute viral respiratory disease that is often characterised by fever, headache, sore throat and cough. The viruses can spread rapidly from person to person causing seasonal outbreaks that can result in significant morbidity.

Dr Maunganidze said it was important for everyone to be vigilant and live healthy lifestyles.

“The public is advised to lead healthy lifestyles, take lots of fluids, keep warm and where necessary take over-the-counter common cold remedies,” he said.

With the onset of the winter season, many countries have been reporting similar cases of flu-like illnesses.

Botswana’s Health Ministry has reported that the surge of cases reported in that country had since subsided.