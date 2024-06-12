Flu bout not Covid-19 related: Govt

“Cabinet advises that the recent increase in influenza-like illness experienced in the last few weeks is due to a seasonal increase which is usually experienced in the country and region as we approach the winter season. This is not a Covid-19 outbreak, but a seasonal phenomenon experienced during the winter season,” said Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere.

Herald Reporter

THE present surge in cases of flu affecting many people is caused by the common cold associated with the winter season and has nothing to do with Covid-19, Government has said.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said this yesterday while delivering a post-Cabinet briefing.

He said Cabinet received a report on the influenza-like illness in Zimbabwe from Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Douglas Mombeshora.

“Cabinet advises that the recent increase in influenza-like illness experienced in the last few weeks is due to a seasonal increase which is usually experienced in the country and region as we approach the winter season. This is not a Covid-19 outbreak, but a seasonal phenomenon experienced during the winter season,” he said.

“There were more influenza cases at the same period in 2023 (149 000) compared to 2024 (99 000). Zimbabwe has not recorded a single Covid-19 case in the last four weeks.

“People are, however, encouraged to wash their hands, avoid large crowds, cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and stay at home when there are symptoms of the disease.”

Responding to questions from journalists, Dr Mombeshora said the most vulnerable to the bout were children under the age of six, the elderly and adults with other underlying conditions because their immunity system would be compromised.

He said his Ministry will compile comprehensive statistics at the end of the season to determine the extent of the effects it has had.

Dr Mombeshora said he had not heard of any cases of deaths caused by the flu.

Influenza is an acute viral respiratory disease that is often characterised by fever, headache, sore throat and cough.

The viruses can spread rapidly from person to person causing seasonal outbreaks that can result in significant morbidity.

Authorities have said it was important for everyone to be vigilant and live healthy lifestyles like taking a lot of fluids, keeping warm, and where necessary, taking over-the-counter common cold remedies.