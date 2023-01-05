Floods alert as heavy rains expected

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

HEAVY rains in excess of 50mm are forecast from tomorrow to Sunday across the country and the Department of Civil Protection has urged Zimbabweans to be on high alert and take all the necessary measures to avoid falling victim to flooding.

According to the department, everyone should take care, avoid risks and follow advice while the department has mobilised its district committees and ensured it has suitable evacuation centres and supplies available in all areas to cope with flooding.

In a statement yesterday, the Meteorological Services Department in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, said localised heavy rains, in excess of 50mm, and flash flooding in areas with saturated soils, wetlands, impervious grounds and along river basins, were expected.

It said roofs may be blown off while trees could be brought down by strong winds and people should stay indoors during thunderstorms.

“If travel is necessary, please take caution on the roads as visibility may be reduced and there may be hidden flood dangers. Do not attempt to cross flooded rivers (on foot or in vehicles),” said the MSD.

Relevant stakeholders and traditional leaders have been asked to get the flood warnings out to communities with all Mashonaland, Manicaland, parts of the Midlands and Masvingo provinces on special alert after warnings of heavy rainfall in excess of 65mm expected over 24 hours.

Department of Civil Protection chief director, Mr Nathan Nkomo, said district civil protection committees countrywide have been mobilised.

“We urge Zimbabweans to take heed of the alerts of the Meteorological Services Department as they continue monitoring the unfolding situation. Citizens should be on the watch for possible flooding, avoid crossing flooded rivers and streams and stay indoors during the period as the heavy rains may reduce visibility for motorists,” he said.

Mr Nkomo said the heavy rains were a natural phenomenon and people should exercise extreme caution.

“Climate change is no longer about low lying areas. It can affect every area including the high areas. My advice to the people is to ensure that all the dangers of the rainy season are observed. People should avoid going out when it is raining, and keep away from windows and electric gadgets if there are thunderstorms.

“When it rains and a person is outdoors during a thunderstorm, the best place to hide is in the car or in a solid building. When it is flooding we do not expect drivers to cross flooded bridges,” he said.

Mr Nkomo said the department had procured US$1 million worth of Jet A1 fuel needed by helicopters for emergency evacuation of flooded areas.

Schools have been identified as initial evacuation centres although those evacuated could be moved later as schools open next week.

Mr Nkomo said communities should be aware of the weather patterns in their area so that it is easy to know the places to go to should there be flooding.

“I urge all communities to know their local flooding history and weather patterns and in case of floods, they should notify the district civil protection committee for a quick response,” he said.

Mr Nkomo said his department had applied for additional funds from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to replenish what the provinces had in their temporary accounts.