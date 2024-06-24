Flirting with death: Cycling with no safety helmets

Motorcyclists and their passengers in Mutoko were captured last week riding without safety helmets.



According to Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015 – Road Traffic (Construction, Equipment and Use) Regulations, it is mandatory for anyone using a motor cycle on the country’s roads to put on a safety helmet.

Research shows that wearing a helmet while riding a bike reduces the likelihood of severe brain injury should you be involved in an accident. Riding without a helmet increases the risk of death in an accident by 37%.

