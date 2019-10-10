‘Flashback’ in successful European launch

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

The much-awaited English version of “Flashback Identity”, a book that documents the history of Zimbabwean arts and culture through the eyes of Sweden-based musician, author and cultural ambassador Makandire Luckson Chezhira Chikutu a.k.a Manluckerz was successfully launched in Sweden over the weekend, the writer has revealed.

Originally published in Swedish, the book was finally released to the market and availed in several book stores across Europe.

The launch, which coincided with the author’s birthday celebrations, came after calls to translate the book for a greater reach.

Manluckerz called on book lovers to support his new publication.

“This has been a big birthday present both to me and to you. I urge you to support me, so that we can have young people who can keep on the good work,” he said.

“Flashback Identity” narrates Manluckerz’s life history while encompassing tales of some of the greatest musicians to come from Zimbabwe he met during his career, among them the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, The Bhundu Boys, the late Andy Brown, Dr Thomas Mapfumo and the late Leonard Dembo, among others.

It also describes the music business and how music and dance have influenced humanity through the ages.

Manluckerz said he is encouraging Zimbabweans to document their history.

“As Zimbabweans we should learn to document our family history going back to our ancestors who lived in the era of Mbuya Nehanda, Chaminuka and Herbert Chitepo; documenting our ways of life and culture,” said Manluckerz.

“This is part of why I wrote the book, so that our cultural values may live on, well protected and kept in text.”

The author plans to go on a marketing tour, sharing his writings with book clubs and festivals.

Locally, the book will be launched sometime in December.