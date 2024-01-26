Five robbers nabbed at roadblock in Beitbridge

Crime Reporter

Five suspected robbers have been arrested at a security roadblock in Beitbridge on Wednesday.

Their arrests led to the recovery of three pistols, 9mm rounds, four okapi knives, and two paper spray canisters

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of David Ncube aged 23, Marshal Gadzire aged 22, Simbarashe Madyise aged 37, Abel Ngwena aged 22 and Ashmore Kakono Mubayira aged 30 for unlawful possession of three pistols, 9mm round, four okapi knives, two paper spray canisters and 10 cigarettes of prepared dagga at a security roadblock in Beitbridge on January 24, 2024,” he said.