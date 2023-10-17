Five perish in road accidents

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged motorists to be alert on the road.

Mashonaland East Bureau

Two pedestrians were killed in Mashonaland East on Sunday while trying to cross a road, and three people in motor vehicles were killed and others injured in traffic accidents..

The first accident occurred around 1am near the 38km peg along Harare-Shamva road where a pedestrian was hit by a motorist, killing him on spot.

While it is alleged that the pedestrian may have been drunk, the motorist who was heading towards Harare did not stop at the accident scene and the police have launched a manhunt.

The second fatal road accident occurred on the same day near the 24km peg along the Harare-Masvingo highway where a motorist again hit a pedestrian who died on the spot at around 8am.

The driver of a Toyota Hilux, was heading towards Harare when he hit the pedestrian who was crossing.

Just a kilometre away on the same road, near the 23km peg, a motorist driving a Nissan NP200 with four passengers on board lost control of his vehicle, allegedly after the front right tyre burst.

The vehicle veered off the road to the left, overturned and landed on its wheels.

As a result, one of the passengers died on the spot, while three others were seriously injured.

Two people died while two others were injured on Friday near the 110km peg along Harare-Masvingo road when a motorist driving a Toyota Revo vehicle collided head-on with a Mercedes Benz vehicle killing two people. It is alleged that the Mercedes Benz, as a result of the collision was burnt extensively.

The deceased have since been identified by their next of kin as Crispen Nyemba (62) and Ranganai Nyemba (32) both of Northwood Rise, Mt Pleasant in Harare.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged motorists to be alert on the road.

“We urge motorists to be always alert, avoid speeding and be cautious on the road.

“Some of these drivers tend to relax when driving to such an extent that if they are faced with any obstacle, it would be too late for them to react,” he said.