Five nabbed for stock theft in Mazowe

Ceaser Mine, Mapere, Musonedi and Cranham in Mazowe West are some of the areas mainly affected by rustlers who are deboning the stolen cattle in the bush suspected for selling in butchers.

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Police in Mazowe District have arrested five, including a Norton butchery owner, after they were found with a carcass of an uncleared pig.

The incident which occurred on Saturday night comes at a time when farmers in the district are lamenting wanton attacks by cattle-deboning rustlers.

Suspicions are high that these acts are being committed by syndicates working in cohorts with butchery owners as well as community insiders.

Mashonaland Central police provincial spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the arrest of the five are, Japhet Banda (45) the butchery owner, an Elmo security employee, Tinashe Hombarume (32) of Chitungwiza, Jorofani Kamudambu (38), Oswald Nemapare (27) and Forget Gilidara all from Norton.

“These five were arrested for stock theft as defined in section 114 (2)(a) of the Criminal Law [Codification and Reform] Act Chapter 9:23. Circumstances are that on 30 December 2023 at around 0000 hours and at Shingirirai turn-off Jumbo mine a team of police officers was on motorised patrol. Upon arrival at Shingirirai turn-off, Mazowe mine, Mazowe, one of the police officers signalled to stop a silver Honda Fit which was being driven by Forget Gilidara.

“The car had four occupants including the driver. Searches were carried out and the police discovered some blood stains on the boot of the car. The boot was opened and a slaughtered big white sow pig was recovered. The police officers requested the clearance papers and carcass permit but nothing was produced,” said Insp Mundembe.

According to police Japhet Banda explained that he had bought the pig at Ascotvile farm, Mazowe, from the security guard Tinashe Hombarume leading to his arrest at the farm after he confirmed selling the pig for US$150.

“Investigations made so far revealed that Jorofani Kamudambu and Osward Nemapare were once contracted at Ascotvile farm, Mazowe, as builders so they linked up Japhet Banda with the security guard Tinashe Hombarume and they hatched a plan to steal the pigs which they subsequently commutted on the 30th of December 2023,” said Insp Mundembe.

Meanwhile, farmers in the district have lost about 24 cattle in different cases of stock theft since November.