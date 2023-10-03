Five Mashava air crash victims identified

Crime Reporter

Police have released the names of five of the six people who died last Friday in Mashava when a plane carrying them crashed in Zvemahande area.

The sixth victim, believed to have come into the country as a visitor, is yet to be identified.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police releases the names of five of the six victims who were killed in a plane crash which occurred on September 29, 2023 between 7.30am and 8am in Zvemahande area, Mashava. Five victims were positively identified by their next of kin,” he said

They are Harpla Singh Randhawa (60) of Murowa Diamonds, Amer Singh Randhawa who was son to Harpla Singh Randhawa, George Sibanda (51) of Murowa Diamonds, Nikhil Mahadik Milind of Murowa Diamonds and Reginald Muchemwa (38) who was the pilot.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is working with relevant institutions to establish the cause of the accident and to identify the sixth victim who is believed to have come to Zimbabwe as a visitor,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

The plane, believed to be owned by Rio Zimbabwe Company, is suspected to have developed a technical problem before crashing, killing all passengers and crew on board.

It is suspected that the plane was flying from Harare to Zvishavane to collect diamonds.

Eye witnesses said while the weather was misty when the plane crashed while coming from a north-eastern direction towards Zvishavane, the plane started making a strange noise before appearing to circle at the same place and thereafter crashed.

Police have also released the names of four victims who died after 39 mine workers were trapped in a mine shaft last Friday at Bayhorse Mine in Chegutu.

The names of the four victims who were positively identified by their next of kin are Forbes Murombedzi (24) of Village 11 in Musengezi, Tawanda Gavaza (28) of Village 11 in Musengezi Resettlement, Godfree Baro (27) of Mariyapera Compound in Chegutu and Lloyd Mashavave (40) of Waverly in Kadoma.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Chegutu Hospital for post mortem.

Police said nine mine workers were rescued and are admitted at Kadoma Hospital.

Asst Comm Nyathi said more information will be released in due course as rescuing operations are still underway.