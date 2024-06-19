Five killed, 13 injured in accident

Five people died in an accident that occurred near Mazowe Dam yesterday afternoon when a commuter omnibus collided with a haulage truck. — Picture: ZBC News Online.

Crime Reporter

Five people were killed while 37 others were injured when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a truck at the 37km peg along the Harare-Bindura Road yesterday afternoon.

After the head-on collision, the kombi, which had 18 passengers on board, side swiped with a Toyota Belta, which had three passengers on board.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on June 18, 2024 at the 37 kilometre peg along Harare-Bindura Road.

“Five people were killed while 13 others were injured, when a kombi carrying 18 passengers was involved in a head-on collision with a Man truck with three passengers on board.

“Subsequently, the kombi side swiped with a Toyota Belta vehicle with three passengers on board. The bodies of the victims were taken to Concession Hospital mortuary for post mortem, while the injured are admitted to the same hospital. More details to be released today,” he said.

The accident comes after six people were killed while 33 others were injured in separate road accidents that occurred countrywide over the weekend.

The accidents occurred in Kadoma, Marondera and Zvishavane.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 80 kilometre peg along Kadoma-Sanyati Road on June 15, 2024 at around 1:30pm.

“Two people were killed while nine others were injured when a Nissan Caravan kombi with 18 passengers on board hit a juvenile aged nine, who was riding a bicycle.

“As a result, the kombi veered off the road to the left before overturning and landing on its left side. The driver of the kombi ran away from the scene and his whereabouts are unknown,” Comm Nyathi said.

The juvenile was also seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In another road traffic accident, two people were killed while eight others were injured when a Toyota Wish vehicle with 10 passengers on board veered off the road and hit a tree along Kudenga–Karimba Road, Marondera on June 15, 2024 at around 2pm.

The police also confirmed another fatal road traffic accident in which two people were killed whilst 16 others were injured at the 109 kilometre peg along Zvishavane–Rutenga Road on June 14 at around 1930 hours.

A Mazda Bongo vehicle with 18 passengers on board veered off the road and overturned before landing on its roof.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Zvishavane District Hospital for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Police have since urged motorists to exercise caution when travelling on roads and to obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid accidents.