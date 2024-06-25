Five in court over possession of explosives

The group of five who were allegedly found in possession of dangerous explosives among other criminal articles arriving at the Harare Magistrates Court in the company of police. Pic:Lee Maidza

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

Five Chitungwiza men who were allegedly found in possession of explosives, iron bars and baton sticks in their vehicle appeared in court yesterday.

Trymore Mudyiwa (29), Isa Bwanali (52), Consisia Kambuzuma (46), Muchaziva Kufandauya(49) and Clemence Mhondiwa (39) appeared before Harare magistrate, Mr Dennis Mangosi.

They are facing charges of unlawful possession of articles for criminal use and unlawful purchase and possession of explosives.

Mudyiwa, who was the driving the vehicle, was granted US$100 bail while the other four were remanded in custody to today for bail application.

The State alleged that on June 22 at around 11:45 pm, the accused persons were travelling towards Surface Wilmar.

Detectives from CID Homicide Harare stopped the accused persons.

Mudyiwa complied and the detectives identified themselves and explained the nature of the operation they were carrying out.

The detectives requested to search the vehicle and recovered two catapults from Bwanali’s black satchel.

They also recovered four fuse explosives, six Emex 70 explosive emulates and four catapult stones from the same satchel.

The detectives also recovered two iron bars, a baton stick, torch, an okapi knife and a hammer.

The court heard that the accused persons had been communicating for days planning to meet during the night and commit an unknown crime.

Mr Rufaro Chonzi prosecuted.