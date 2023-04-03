Five days of non-stop football during Easter holidays

Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League have released their Easter programme which will see the local topflight league being played five days continuously beginning this Thursday when new boys Simba Bhora engage Yadah in pursuit of their first win in the topflight league.

An exciting encounter is on the cards on Good Friday when Chicken Inn host Highlanders at Barbourfields in a Bulawayo Derby.

Champions FC Platinum will be looking to bounce back to winning ways at their Mandava fortress against plucky Bulawayo Chiefs.

The Manicaland Derby featuring GreenFuel and Manica Diamonds will take place at Gibbo while army side Black Rhinos will be at home to CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium on the same day.

Then on Saturday, it is going to be a battle of recently-promoted teams as Hwange host Sheasham at Luveve while ZPC Kariba will be back at the National Sports Stadium for their home game against Triangle on Sunday.

Giants Dynamos will draw the curtain down for the Easter holidays when they welcome Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium on Easter Monday.

Fixtures

Thursday: Yadah v Simba Bhora (NSS)

Friday: Black Rhinos v CAPS Utd (NSS), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Herentals (Baobab), FC Platinum v Bulawayo Chiefs (Mandava), GreenFuel v Manica Diamonds (Gibbo), Chicken Inn v Highlanders (Barbourfields)

Saturday: Hwange v Sheasham (Luveve)

Sunday: ZPC Kariba v Triangle (NSS)

Monday: Dynamos v Cranborne Bullets (NSS)