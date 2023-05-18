Five armed robbers appear in court

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

FIVE suspected armed robbers who allegedly terrorised Marondera targeting houses, have appeared in court.

Josphat Muchenje (58), Laison Taziva (36), Elias Muchipuwa (30), Bright Muhodhi (22) and Tatenda Mudzungairi were facing three counts of armed robbery and attempted murder charges when they appeared before Harare Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

They were remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court heard that on September 23, 2022 at around 2am and at house number 2551 First Street, Paradise, Marondera the accused persons connived to rob the complainant.

It is the State’s case that the accused persons teamed up, armed with a pistol, iron bar and a bolt-cutter and proceeded to the complainant’s house.

Upon arrival, the accused persons forced open the kitchen door to gain entry into the house and proceeded to the main bedroom where the complainant was sleeping with her now deceased husband.

The accused persons tied the complainant’s hands behind her back, legs with shoe laces and demanded cash threatening to kill her. They allegedly ransacked the house and stole USD$7400 wrapped in a cloth and USD$500 from the wallet.

The court heard that the accused also stole South African rand2000 from the wardrobe.

They also stole an Iphone7 plus with Econet simcard number 0774604412, IPhone 6 and an IPhone 8 before disappearing from the scene.

On the second count, which took place sometime in September, 2022 at around 2am the accused persons teamed up, armed with a pistol, iron bar and a bolt cutter and proceeded to the complainant’s place residence.

Upon arrival the accused persons forced open the kitchen door to gain entry into the house. Complainant came out from a room he was sleeping in after hearing noise in the house and he came face to face with one of the accused who pointed a pistol at him, telling him to surrender.

The complainant grabbed the accused and wrestled with him. The accused person called for help from his accomplices after he had been overpowered by the complainant.

The court heard that the accused persons struck the complainant on the forehead and all over the body with an iron bar. The complainant fell down and became unconscious.

They stole complainant’s Itel cellphone with Econet sim card and went away.

They allegedly used the same modus operandi on another victim where they stole his cellphone valued at US$40.