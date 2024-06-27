FIU keen to interview Ruwona

Herald Correspondent

Woes continue to mount for businessman Moses Ruwona amid reports that the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) is keen to interview him concerning currency manipulation.

This comes as FIU, an arm of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), intensifies its crackdown on currency manipulators in both the formal and informal sectors.

Sources close to the development said the FIU was keen to interrogate Ruwona following reports that his company is among those allegedly manipulating the new currency, Zimbabwe Gold.

“His company is under our radar and soon he will be interrogated,” the source said.

“He is alleged to be involved in the business of forex in Victoria Falls and Bulawayo.”

FIU has since taken the fight against currency manipulators to the informal sector, targeting tuckshops, restaurants, vendors, commuter omnibus operators, grocery shops, salons, hardware shops and some manufacturers who are said to be refusing to accept the ZiG, or are charging outrageous black market rates.

Ruwona was arrested in April last year on allegations of fraud, theft of property and money laundering.

The matter is still pending in the courts after Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje granted Ruwona and his co-accused Macmillan Chiweshe $300 000 bail each.

According to court documents seen by The Herald, Ruwona provided a fake proof of payment to one company (name withheld) claiming to have transferred over $400 000 from his account in Zambia to the Standard Bank account of the said company.

In another case, the two are alleged to have defrauded another company of $256 000 using the same method.