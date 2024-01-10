First-of-its-kind planners meeting underway

Local Government and Public Works Minister Winstone Chitando greet Bindura Acting Town Planner Phiri Zhuwau (right) while Chaminuka Rural District council (shamva) Town Planner Kumbirai Dumbujena (second from right) and other delegates looks-on at an induction workshop for local authorities' town planners in Harare yesterday - Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

A first-of-its-kind interaction between the country’s planners drawn from all the 92 local authorities, district, provincial and national level is currently underway in Harare, as the Second Republic moves to curb sprouting chaotic haphazard settlements.

Ministry of Local Government and Public Works is spearheading the meeting meant to ensure that all local authorities have approved masterplans by the end of June this year as directed by President Mnangagwa.

Speaking during a planners meeting at a local hotel in Harare today which ends tomorrow, Local Government and Public Works Minister Winston Chitando said while currently eight out of 92 local authorities have approved masterplans the June deadline will be met.

“Without an operative masterplan we cannot have a well functional city and you cannot plan for the improvement and delivery of services. We were given a deadline of June 30 by His Excellency.

“So, we are meeting with all the 92 local planners and would want to hear the assistance they require to achieve the objectives as set out by His Excellency.

Local Government and Public Works Permanent Secretary John Bhasera said the Second Republic ushered in a plethora of initiatives to turn around the architecture and modus operandi regarding service delivery in Zimbabwe.

A master plan is an overall land use planning document which constitutes policies and strategies regarding how land should be used and how developments should occur, looking at future water supplies, road networks, housing provision, environmental management and transportation.

It contains aerial photos, illustrations, maps, reports and statistical information to support the planning vision.