First Mutual Properties US$6m office block nears completion

First Mutual Properties Managing Director, Mr Chris Manyowa (center), briefs First Mutual Holdings Limited Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Douglas Hoto (far left), and Marketing & Communication Executive, Ms Farayi Mangwende (far right), on the progress of the new office block construction at Arundel Office Park.

Trust Freddy

Herald Correspondent

Listed property concern, First Mutual Properties is set to construct a hotel with 60 rooms, a conference centre and a retail centre as the company continues to invest millions of dollars in the Arundel Park Office expansion project.

This was revealed during a tour of the new office block currently under construction at Arundel Office Park, which is now 87 percent complete and is slated for occupancy by the end of August.

The state-of-the-art building, valued at US$6 million, boasts two floors, each with a total space of 1300 square meters.

It provides a total of 2 600 square meters of office space, 75 parking bays and a 64-kilowatt battery bay to ensure uninterrupted power supply.