First Mutual opens medical centre in Southerton

Herald Reporter

Leading firm, First Mutual Holdings, has opened a medical health facility in Southerton, making it 14 such facilities countrywide, complementing the Government’s efforts towards having a healthcare system for all.

Speaking at the official opening today, Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Charles Tavengwa, who was represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Cosmas Chiringa applauded First Mutual for being a beacon of hope.

“We are not just opening a clinic, we are inaugurating a beckon of hope, a testament to a vision of a comprehensive approach to health care.

“It is a milestone in First Mutual’s expansion strategy and a dedication to complementing the Government efforts towards achieving Vision 2030, aiming for an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society with access to comprehensive health care for all,” he said.

First Mutual Holdings Group Marketing and Strategy Executive, Ms Farayi Mangwende said their services are open to everyone regardless of membership.

“We are supporting the national agenda in terms of bringing accessible and affordable health around us. For us, it is not just about our members, but the community around us,” she said.

First Mutual Life and Health Cluster Chief Executive, Mr Rueben Java said the medical centre will help in ensuring quality health care for Zimbabweans.

“This medical centre is one of the 14 healthcare facilities that we have now opened across the country since we started in 2022.

“This is a realisation of our vision that we are able to give more access to a greater number of people within Zimbabwe to quality healthcare services,” he said.