First mbanje crop planted

Ellen Chasokela and Lynn Munjanja

Zimbabwe Industrial Hemp Trust yesterday became the first organisation to plant industrial hemp at Harare Central Remand Prison.

Industrial hemp is a strain of the Cannabis sativa plant species that is grown specifically for the industrial use of its derived products.

Its fibre is used in textiles and paper, and it also produces edible seeds.

Officiating at the planting ceremony, Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri said: “The production of industrial hemp has a positive environmental impact. Academic studies have established that hemp production is environmentally friendly due to the decrease of land use and other environmental impacts, thereby indicating a possible decrease of ecological footprint.

“It is because of such benefits that are derivable from the production of industrial hemp that we have big economies such as China who are the world’s leading producer of the crop. As a progressive nation we also have taken a deliberate and conscious decision to venture into industrial hemp production given the benefits that we can derive.”