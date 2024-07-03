First Lady’s works inspire African counterparts

Tendai Rupapa

Senior Reporter

FIRST LADY Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s notable and inspiring works in Zimbabwe have prompted other African First Ladies to replicate some of her programmes in their home countries for the betterment of their nations.

This comes as other First Ladies are shaping their offices through learning from Dr Mnangagwa’s tangible life-changing initiatives.



Yesterday, Nigerian First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu – who assumed office last year and described Dr Mnangagwa as her mentor, began a search for the winning design of #OneNigeria/Unity Fabric where she said she had taken the concept from her Zimbabwean counterpart, Dr Mnangagwa.

Speaking at the meeting to select the winning design for the #OneNigeria/unity fabric in Nigeria, Sen Tinubu paid glowing tribute to Dr Mnangagwa for her ingenuity.

“In December 2023, when I visited Zimbabwe for the launch of #WeAreEqual unifying campaign of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) following Dr Mnangagwa’s invitation, I came across the concept of a national fabric that they have which I learnt was spearheaded by Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa. I believe this concept is a unifying one, where we can infuse our diverse cultures and break down tribal barriers to identify as a people of one nation,” Sen Tinubu said.

She said upon her arrival, at one of the meetings of the Governing Council of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), she mooted the idea, and they all agreed to it.

When Dr Mnangagwa recently visited Nigeria at the invitation of Sen Tinubu for the #We are Equal campaign, her host said she was awestruck by Dr Mnangagwa’s works which she described as highly commendable and inspiring.

“I have learnt so much from her just by watching the way she continues to show passion for her people and how she is hands-on and hard working. These are some of the things I can bring back to my country,” she said.

Aside from Sen Tinubu, Botswana First Lady Mrs Neo Jane Masisi also has a high regard for Dr Mnangagwa.

After her visit to Zimbabwe in February this year, Mrs Masisi said she was glad to have learnt from the best.

“I am glad to have had the opportunity to learn from the best, that is Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa. The trip has come to an end and I must say I have been to university in just three days, learning from one of the very best. Zimbabwe you are very lucky to have Amai as your First Lady. She is a mentor to many of us,” Mrs Masisi said.

Kenyan First Lady Mrs Rachel Ruto, also expressed great admiration for Dr Mnangagwa’s inspiring work across many sectors and wished to replicate some of her counterpart’s programmes in the east African country.

Mrs Ruto, who accompanied her husband President William Ruto to the official opening of the 64th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo two months ago, made the remarks after watching video clips highlighting Dr Mnangagwa’s works.

“I am very impressed by the work the First Lady of Zimbabwe my sister Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa is doing for the people of Zimbabwe. Even as I go back to my country, I am taking the good things that I have seen my sister do and definitely when I get back to Kenya, I am going to pick some of the lessons and do them for my people. There is a lot that I have learnt,” she said.