First Lady’s transparency lures partners for Angel of Hope . . . Palestinian agency registers interest

Tendai Rupapa-Senior Reporter

PALESTINIAN Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Tamer Almassri has proposed a partnership between First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation and the Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA) in appreciation of the work she is doing to transform the lives of vulnerable groups.

PICA was established in 2016 and is working across the globe in 58 countries.

The partnership, he said, will see PICA experts rendering support in various fields including health care, education and agriculture through AOH.

Amai Mnangagwa is leading from the front in ensuring access to healthcare service provision for marginalised communities, quality education for all through scholarship support and promoting women’s participation in agriculture among others.

In a meeting with Dr Mnangagwa at her offices in Harare yesterday, the ambassador expressed his admiration of the First Lady’s work.

“I follow what you are doing very well and the Angel of Hope Foundation. Actually, I am very proud of what you are doing and I think your efforts should be supported all the time. I have my personal understanding that if you see anything good try to be part of this good thing,” he said.

Speaking to journalists, the ambassador said he had fruitful deliberations with the mother of the nation.

“We discussed cooperation between Angel of Hope and PICA. We have projects that can be applied very soon in the country. You know that the First Lady is looking after women, empowering them and fighting hard to improve the health of children.

“She has great ideas as seen through her programmes and projects.”

Palestine, Mr Almassri said, invested largely in education and had a lot of experts that were working in the Diaspora.

“Though these people are working outside, they are still connected with their homeland, Palestine and the umbrella of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Palestine and the Palestinian International Cooperation Agency so we can send the teams anywhere,” he said.

Mr Almassri had words of praise for Angel of Hope Foundation.

“The Angel of Hope Foundation is a very successful story and we are committed to work with it, especially sending medical teams for outreach programmes involving women, children, the elderly and other vulnerable groups.

“We have some programmes that we have worked on in some countries and we feel it is the real time to work with our friendly nation of Zimbabwe,” he said.

In response, the First Lady said she was looking forward to fruitful cooperation between PICA and the Angel of Hope Foundation in the implementation of various projects.

“The Angel of Hope Foundation looks forward to fruitful cooperation with PICA in the implementation of projects that we will identify.

“We also look forward to benefiting from some of the capacity building programmes that PICA offers,” she said.

She also said the search for possible cooperation between the two organisations was testimony to the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity that have existed between the nations over the years.

“I wish to applaud you for your tireless efforts in ensuring that these relations continue to grow and broaden for the mutual benefit of our people.

The mother of the nation expressed gratitude for the media training programme extended to Zimbabwe by the Government of Palestine ahead of harmonized elections slated for August 23.

The First Lady has touched many hearts with her charity programmes in a development that has seen many local and international organisations seeking to work with her.

Her transparency and hard work are among qualities that draw partners closer to her foundation.