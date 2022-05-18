First Lady’s provincial cookout competition underway

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Mashonaland West’s First Lady, Amai Mnangagwa’s cookout competition is currently underway at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) with 17 participants.

At least three chiefs’ wives are taking part in the event which seeks to select two participants to represent the province at the national competitions to be held in Victoria Falls.

Various traditional cuisines from starters, starches, relishes, beverages and desserts were prepared by the participants this morning with one of the judges, CUT Hotels general manager, Mr Innocent Manyera saying there was stiffer competition at this year’s provincial competition.

Chief Magonde’s wife, Mrs Grace Mhorombe lauded Amai Mnangagwa for the initiative which has seen communities embracing traditional and healthy meals.

Gogo Marita Chabvunda Gondo, Chief Chirau’s wife and Chief Nematombo’s wife, Mrs Taurai Karengesha concurred adding the cookout competition has helped in bringing back lost traditional meal pride.

Business management and entrepreneurship student, Tinovonga Chipinduru (22) who has taken part in the event is optimistic about representing the province.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister, Barbara Rwodzi is expected to represent the First Lady.