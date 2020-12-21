First Lady’s philanthropic works charm Harare man

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s philanthropic work through her Angel of Hope Foundation continues to inspire the nation, with a Harare man donating an assortment of food stuffs after being touched by her philanthropic works.

Amai Mnangagwa, who is down-to-earth when it comes to matters of empowering vulnerable communities, has spared no effort in reaching all corners of the country. She has been assessing the needs of those communities and helping them through various means, including setting up life-changing income generating income projects. After being moved by Amai Mnangagwa’s works, the Harare man Mr Webster Chinodakufa said youths should take a leaf from the First Lady as she is a loving person who puts the interests of the needy ahead of anything else.

“The donation I made comes after being touched by the efforts made by the First Lady to ease the plight of vulnerable communities countrywide. She has dedicated herself to helping the needy and she deserves everyone’s support,” he said.

Mr Chinodakufa said the First Lady’s works were a clear sign that through love and unity, the country and the world at large, can be a better place.

“I am particularly impressed by her practical solutions to problems that affect the people and that she personally moves from one place to the other to assist those in need. She is God sent and I am sure if everyone with means chips in, we can make the world a better place,” he said.

Among the donated food items is maize meal, rice, cooking oil, flour, surf, sugar beans, drinks and mayonnaise, among others.

Several charity organisations such as St Marcellin Children’s Village in Hatfield, Tose Respite Care Centre (Waterfalls), Missionaries of Charity Old People’s Home in Ardbennie and Isheanesu Multi-purpose Centre for the Disabled in Glen View, recently benefited from the First Lady’s benevolence.

The four organisations received an assortment of goods and foodstuffs to improve the welfare of the underprivileged as the First Lady continues her quest to help disadvantaged children and other vulnerable members of society.