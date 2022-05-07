First Lady’s love shines across oceans

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa delivers her speech at a welcome and congratulatory dinner hosted for her after she was conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) by GD Goenka University in India on Thursday

Tendai Rupapa in NEW DELHI, India

PHILANTHROPY is pay-less work that requires the sacrifice of personal resources, and what makes that possible is the love within a person, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has said.

She made the remarks at a welcome and congratulations dinner hosted in her honour after she was conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) by GD Goenka University of India in recognition of her accomplishments in raising the standards of marginalised communities, saving women from cervical cancer, protection of children, human rights and great philanthropic works.

Indian media houses stampeded to interview the trailblazing First Lady, whose philanthropic works have inspired many across the globe.

Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa noted with pleasure that not only were African diplomats present at the dinner, but there were also ambassadors from Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Pacific region.

She gave special mention to the Government of India which was represented by the director of External Affairs, Mr Amararam Gurjar, and Member of Parliament Mr Ravi Shankarr Prasad.

“First of all, I want to say thank you once more to the University of GD Goenka and its hierarchy. You have defined me, you have defined who I am. When I am doing my work back home, I do not think that it’s being seen beyond. Today it has shown me that you have followed and you continue following what I am doing. Not that I am the First Lady, but you are following the works that I am doing that can be done by any woman anywhere and beyond. Thank you very much for coming tonight to celebrate with me and the family of Zimbabwe,” she said emotionally.

“Indeed, I am humbled by your support and hold your attendance in high esteem. Today I received rejuvenation and strength to continue assisting the vulnerable through Angel of Hope Foundation whose mantra is deeply rooted in touching lives. I believe in the practicality of love and as a mother, like all mothers, I could not just stand by and watch those in dire need of assistance suffer when I am in a position to help,” she said to applause.

Famed for hard work and a hands-on approach, the First Lady implored those with a heart for the needy to join hands with her Angel of Hope Foundation.

“I personally ensure that every donation reaches the intended beneficiaries for their sustenance,” she said. “Angel of Hope Foundation does not select, but is free to work with anyone and everyone who has the desire to assist the marginalised, underprivileged and vulnerable populace in my home country Zimbabwe.”

Zimbabwe, Dr Mnangagwa said, was home to the majestic Victoria Falls, historic Great Zimbabwe Monuments, the Big Five in the animal kingdom and many other beautiful tourist destinations.

“The warm hospitality of my people coupled with the delicious and healthy traditional cuisine will make your stay in Zimbabwe worthwhile,” she said.

“Please do not hesitate to visit Zimbabwe, the House of Stone and we will welcome you with open arms.

“My brothers from Africa, I thank you very much. This is not only for Zimbabwe as you have said, but it’s for the whole of Africa. And coming to India, I thank you very much India for what you have done to me and my country Zimbabwe and for Africa. Thank you very much.”

Amai Mnangagwa told the gathering that her programmes and projects were non-partisan.

She applauded Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to India Dr Godfrey Chipare for working well with other diplomats in India.

Diplomats in attendance also gave their solidarity and congratulatory remarks. Dean of Diplomatic corps in India, Eriterian Ambassador of Mr Alem Tsehaye Woldemaria sang praises for the mother of the nation, saying the honour she received was also a blessing for Africa.

“The honour you received is a big honour for Africa,” he said. “We wish you all the best. This doctorate, it is not only for you, for Zimbabwe, but Africa as a whole. Long live Africa, Long live Zimbabwe. You made us proud your Excellency Dr Mnangagwa.”

Dean of African Ambassadors, Dr Daniel Peter Othol from South Sudan, congratulated the First Lady over the achievement.

“Allow me to welcome Her Excellency Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa,” he said.

“We are happy and honoured to have her today in India. We are delighted that a person of your calibre has visited us. We are also delighted that you were conferred with an honorary doctorate by a prestigious university.

“This is a well-deserved honour, it shows that your philanthropic works are not going down in vain. What has happened today is a pride for all the ladies in Africa. We are happy to see you because seeing you is like we have seen Zimbabwe, a country that I have visited many times.”

Similar words were echoed by the Chairperson of SADC ambassadors in India, Ambassador of Malawi Mr Leonard Mengezi, who described the First Lady as dignified, humble, and a hard worker.

“We are humbled to receive you and participating in a great honour of the conferment of your doctorate today (Thursday),” he said.

“You are a dignified person and a woman who has uplifted the aura of this place. For the social work you are carrying out in your country through your Angel of Hope Foundation, you are a role model to all of us. Thank you Amai.”

Speaking after the congratulatory remarks by the ambassador of Algeria Mr Abderramane Benguerrah, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco Mohamed Maliki said he was convinced Dr Mnangagwa remained by far one of the most outstanding first ladies in the service of their communities he had ever read about.

“Amai means ‘mother’. So, while going through the different steps of her life, but even more importantly, getting to know what she has been doing for the welfare and development of women and children, I cannot but admit that she amply embodies what her title stands for ‘unconditional service as a mother.

“ On the other hand, the evolving steps she has undergone from good to better, from better to best and the fights she has been undergoing not only for herself or for her own family, but even more for her bigger family in Zimbabwe are commendable especially with regards to the social work she has done for her. An example which I personally believe could and should be followed,” he said to applause.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to India Dr Godfrey Majoni Chipare showered the First Lady with praises for doing the country proud.

“Your Excellency, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, what we have witnessed here today bears testimony to the cooperation between India and Zimbabwe. In this regard, I thank the governments of the two sisterly countries for making this event a reality. Let me take this opportunity to thank GD Goenka University for bestowing upon you this prestigious honour.

“It is indeed a recognition of your hard work, commitment, and dedication to humanity. Amai, your commitment to saving humanity shines across oceans. Once again, Congratulations your Excellency Amai,” he said, emphasising that Dr Mnangagwa had done the country proud.

Dr Chipare further thanked all the Indian Government officials, diplomats, and company executives who graced the dinner.

President of the Indian Economic Trade Organisation Asif Iqbal said this year’s bilateral celebrations were being held with the visit of the First Lady under the theme: “ZITC: Together, Growing our Economy for a Prosperous, Resilient and Inclusive Society”.

“Friends of Zimbabwe in India, we are holding these celebrations on the visit of the First Lady with jubilation as our nation continues to register successes on many fronts. I congratulate your Excellency that your work that has been acknowledged today (Thursday) by the GD Goenka University,” he said.

“In line with the spirit of devolution, you will recall that we had three successful delegations, Zimbabwe and India’s friendship reached new heights.”

Mr Iqbal commended the Embassy of Zimbabwe in India for its support to the ZITC, which is a local private sector supported by dynamic individuals, and institutions of higher learning, Academia, Industry and other stakeholders.

Zimbabwean citizens, he said, had been assured that the efficacy of the Indian vaccines that have rolled out has been duly considered and approved by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe.

“The people of Zimbabwe went out in their numbers and got themselves vaccinated,” he said. “No one is safe until everyone is safe. These positive developments come at a time when the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) has come into effect. It offers vast opportunities for the country to intensify its trade and export drive.

“With bolts and bars, brick upon brick, and stone upon stone, Zimbabweans are rebuilding their great country. They are harnessing and effectively deploying their local resources and human capital to upgrade and modernise the country’s infrastructure. India stands by them at this time.”

Mr Iqbal added; “I would like to commend the First Lady, Amai A. Mnangagwa, and the Angel of Hope Foundation for implementing various humanitarian programmes and projects across the country, towards nurturing respect, discipline and a greater appreciation of our culture and heritage, among the youth.”

At least 32 diplomats that graced the dinner included Dr Tizita Malugeta the Ambassador of Ethiopia, Mr Abderrahmane Benguerrah the Ambassador of Algeria, Mr Mustapha Jawara the High Commissioner of Gambia, Mr Sibusiso Ndebele of South Africa, Mrs Deliwe Ndhlema Mumbi of Zambia, Mrs Santi Bai Hanoomanjee of Mauritius, Hayet Talbi E. P. Bilel of Tunisia, Mrs Margaret Kyogire of Uganda, Mr Sekou Kasse of Mali and the High Commissioner of Jamaica Jason Hall.

Also present were Mr Fleming Raul Duarte Ramos of Puruguay, Alejandro Simancas Marin of Cuba, Paulinas Kome OBR of Papua New Guinea, Dr Roger Gopal of Trinidad and Tobago, Mr Abdifatah Abdullahi Nur of Somalia, Mr Kanhaiya Lal Ganju, Honorary Consul General of Comoros, Mrs Marie Tahina Rasamoelina of Madagascar, Mr Jose Fraiz of Panama, Mr Mophethe Sekamane of Lesotho, Mr Cristiano Dos Santos of Niger, the Deputy High Commissioner of Rwanda, the Charge d Affairs of Rwanda, Angola, Mr Islam Idris Ibrahim Babikir of Sudan and First Secretary High Commissioner of Namibia.